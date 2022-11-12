Legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy passes away at 66

THERE HAVE been many notable Batman portrayals in various media, but standing high among them is Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in most of DC's animated features and video games.

But sadly for Batman fans, the man behind the iconic Batman voice in media passed away at 66. Conroy died after a long battle with cancer.

Conroy's most notable works in TV included Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League/Justice League: Unlimited.

Then in film, he voiced as the caped crusader for Justice League's Flashpoint Paradox and The Killing Joke.

Even his voice extends to video games as he can be heard in the Arkham and Injustice series.

Throughout his career, he has garnered numerous awards in voice acting, but his legendary work as the Dark Knight has become an indelible part of his legacy.

Kevon Conroy is a childhood icon

Numerous personalities have expressed their sympathies and sentiments on Conroy's death. VALORANT voice actress Vanille Velasquez relieved her childhood memories of listening from Conroy's voice.

"This man’s voice is engraved in my brain. One of the many voices of my childhood. He reminds me of 6pm’s sitting at the edge of the bed glued to the new episodes of Justice League as a small 7 year old," she said.

"Whenever I'm asked for names I look up to in voice over, he was always on my list. I did not know him, but I am one of the millions whose lives he touched with his immense talent. May he rest in peace knowing he left a wonderful legacy." Even MPL shoutcaster Dan "Leo" Cubangay expressed his emotions from the recent tragedy.