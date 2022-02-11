Netizens react as LeBron can’t hold his laughter over Durant’s Harden snub

JAMES Harden is trending once again — just hours after that buzzer-beating Sixers-Nets trade.

The Beard is once again racking up the mentions on Twitter as the captains of both East and West shared a moment of hilarity when Harden’s name came up in the All-Star draft.

Kevin Durant — who is not playing in the All-Star Weekend because of an injury — had the penultimate pick, with only two names left on the board: Rudy Gobert and former teammate James Harden.

KD picked Gobert over Durant.

“I’m gonna need some size, for sure,” he explained. “Some size and some defense in the interior, especially with Giannis and LeBron James playing such great basketball this year.”

But LeBron, struggling to contain his laughter, finally lost it as he guffawed at the very awkward situation.

Even Durant had to crack a smile.

Check out some hilarious Twitter reactions to a very awkward moment starring LeBron and KD:

Right before the All-Star Draft, the TNT panel asked Durant about his thoughts on the trade, which saw Brooklyn exchange Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

“I’m excited for our team finishing the season out with this new group, and these new players - I’m excited. I think everyone got what they wanted,” said KD non-committally.

