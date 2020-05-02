LeBron James reveals 'Space Jam 2' title and logo

As fans celebrate the The Last Dance documentary, LeBron James is joining the party with his own Michael Jordan-related content.

Earlier today, the NBA superstar teased online the official title and logo of the sequel to the live-action/animated sports comedy film Space Jam, which MJ starred in during 1996 alongside the Looney Tunes.

Look:

LeBron's followers and fellow players were thrilled about sneak peek, with the likes of Dejounte Murray and Miles Bridges commenting on the post. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, for his part, congratulated the King, while his former teammate Richard Jefferson joked, "James Harden is rocking a Space Jam 2 hat?! Now I’m excited."

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man, Undercover Brother), and co-produced by James. Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther) is also one of the producers and writers.

The much-awaited movie, which includes Hollywood actors Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green, as well as NBA players Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Kyle Kuzma, reportedly hits US theaters on July 16 this year. No word yet if the premiere date will be moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is probably why LeBron is pushing for the resumption of the 2018-19 season (read: promotional purposes).

