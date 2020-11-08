LeBron James, Joel Embiid, more react to Trump’s defeat

THE turbulent US elections may have finally emerged with a clear winner.

Despite the incumbent’s red-faced protests on Twitter, Donald Trump’s Democrat opponent Joe Biden has emerged as a frontrunner in the vote counts. Various news networks — including the Associated Press, which has been calling US elections since 1848 — have called the presidency race for Biden, after electoral votes from Pennsylvania pushed Biden way past the 270 electoral vote threshold needed for victory.

As of posting, Biden has 290 electoral votes, while Trump trails with 214.

LeBron James, who has butted heads with Donald Trump many times before, posted this meme shortly after the news broke.

It has since been retweeted more than 272,000 times. Many athletes, including current WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, posted it on their own feed.

LeBron also retweeted a GIF — a short clip of Trump’s famous “You’re fired!” line from The Apprentice — from director Ava DuVernay.

Draymond Green replied to another of LeBron’s tweets, sharing his jubilation.

Joel Embiid played on his own nickname (and posted a throwback to an old tweet when Trump won the last election) for his reaction to the news.

Magic Johnson is one happy Californian.

Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Donovan Mitchell also gave props to Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, projected to be the first woman to assume the vice presidency.

Kevin Love adopted a more conciliatory tone.

With many players active in the Black Lives Matter movement, the stars of the NBA (particularly LeBron James) have been a target of Trump’s ire over the past few years.

Biden and Harris will assume America’s top posts on January 20. However, Trump has refused to concede, and his team is preparing legal action in several states. Throughout the week, he has also been alleging fraud and deception in the electoral process, without providing evidence.

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” Trump tweeted when several outlets, both left- and right-leaning, began calling the election for Biden.

