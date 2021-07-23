LeBron James becomes first active NBA player to earn $1 billion

EARLY exit for the Lakers? Tepid reviews for Space Jam?

LeBron is likely laughing all the way to the bank.

Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen reports that LeBron James is the first player to hit the $1 billion mark in earnings while still active in the NBA. Badenhausen breaks down the numbers: $330 million total in playing salary — net of tax deductions — then $700 million from his off-court stuff. These include endorsements, merchandise, licensing, and his media company SpringHill Entertainment.

Continue reading below ↓

After LeBron James, who are next richest?

Badenhausen’s article also homes in on where NBA players are making the real money: in investments, rather than endorsements.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Each player is their own little business conglomerate,” said sports marketer Bob Dorfman to Sportico.

Trailing far behind, reports Badenhausen, are Kevin Durant, with $580 million in career earnings, and Stephen Curry, with $430 million.

James now joins the elite ranks of other athletes who hit the billionaire club before retirement: Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer.

In this department, he’s handily beaten the other NBA player he’s often compared to — Michael Jordan, who only earned his first billion after his retirement, thanks to Jordan Brand footwear and apparel over at Nike.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.