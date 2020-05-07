LeBron James expresses outrage over killing of black man in Georgia

LEBRON James took to social media to condemn the killing of a black man in broad daylight in Georgia over two months ago.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was slain in a pursuit while reportedly jogging in Glynn County, Georgia, on Feb. 23, and calls for the arrests of the gunmen intensified when video of the incident surfaced online on Tuesday.

Protesters are calling for the gunmen, who have been identified as Gregory McMichael and son Travis, to be taken in by authorities, while civil rights groups want a federal investigation into the shooting as Georgia courts remain largely closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

James, who has used various platforms to speak out on social issues, expressed his outrage at the killing.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!! #StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack

Arbery was gunned down by two men on the afternoon of Feb. 23 afternoon, according to an incident report filed by Glynn County police. They two men told police they thought the runner matched the description of someone caught on a security camera committing a recent break-in in the neighborhood.

The video apparently shows Ahmaud Arbery fighting off a man identified as Travis McMichael.

It remains uncertain where the video came from .

Thee gunshots can be heard in the video.

James, who has 63.9 million followers on Instagram, has been a voice for black empowerment and has used his reach to promote philanthropy and education, among others.