LeBron James, Adam Sandler form superteam in Netflix movie 'Hustle'

Following the success of Uncut Gems, where he starred alongside Kevin Garnett, Hollywood funnyman Adam Sandler is teaming up with another NBA big name for a new Netflix title.

Collider's Jeff Sneider reported that the Happy Gilmore star is collaborating with director Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who will produce the basketball-themed film Hustle.

According to Sneider, "The story follows an American basketball scout (played by Sandler) who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. The scout decides to bring the player to America to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA."

While we're looking forward to Hustle, it sucks to find out that LeBron won't be acting.

LeBron, who has 31 producing credits under his name, was brilliant as himself in the comedyTrainwreck alongside Bill Hader and Amy Schumer, as well as the voice of the yeti Gwangi in the animated Smallfoot (Channing Tatum, James Corden).

The three-time NBA champion is also set to lead the cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy next year.

