LeBron breaks silence on death of 'brother' Kobe Bryant

"I'M not ready but here I go."

With these painful words, LeBron James, who recently surpassed Kobe Bryant's NBA scoring record before the latter's untimely passing, began his tribute to the superstar.

"I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have," wrote James in a social media post.

James accompanied his tribute with pictures of the two of them together.

He professed his love and respect for the man he called his brother, and, together with the entire Lakers Nation, promised to "continue your legacy man!"

It was evidently a difficult post for him to write. "Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now," he lamented.

"Until we meet again my brother!!" he finished, adding the hashtags #Mamba4Life and #Gigi4Life to his post.