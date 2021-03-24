Athletes, dean's listers: The Lady Eagles' way of maintaining academic excellence

OFF the courts, the Ateneo Women's Basketball Team hit the books.

And on that score, they're racking up some impressive numbers.

After the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year (which has been quite a huge adjustment for college students everywhere), a total of seven active members of the female squad emerged on top of their respective classes and made it to the Dean's List.

Hoopers Sandra Villacruz got First Honors, while Angel Gino-gino, LJ Miranda, Sofia Navarro, Jel Jajurie, Dyna Nieves, and captain Selina de Dios garnered Second Honors.

All this, alongside juggling their athletic responsibilities.

"I have to give all the credit to the girls. They’re very self-directed and determined people, so if they want to pursue something it doesn’t take much pushing from either me or my co-captain, Zoe Chu," de Dios told SPIN Life.

The instance just proved her claim in a previous interview that the Lady Eagles are more than their on-court abilities.

Sustaining a scholarly and cultured environment inside the team has always been part of its leaders' priority list.

"We just maintain the momentum by supporting them as much as we can," she continued.

As the leader of the squad, she also shared that the seniors are hands-on in assisting their teammates, not just on the court, but also in school.

She added: "Sometimes, the girls will have 1-on-1 calls when they study, to stay motivated given how difficult the adjustment to online learning has been. Other times, I'll have teammates who would reach out for help with homework, they will find ways."

Mindful discussions among themselves are also helpful in bringing out the best in each other.

"[Say], they have small businesses, we make sure to try [them] out, or if they're into art or film, we'll really do our best to engage in conversations with them about it, so that they know we believe in them when it comes to their endeavors outside basketball," the BS Management senior explained.

Although there's no certainty yet on when the UAAP games will return, the squad still continues to train via virtual practices done on video calls.

"We've been doing both synchronous and asynchronous training. We're very lucky to have coaches who adjust the program based on our needs and the resources we have at home," de Dios said.

The Lady Eagles recently named LA Mumar as its new head coach.

As a graduating student, de Dios is convinced her team will give it their all, whenever the games might be. It's a legacy that's been passed from generations of Eagles before them.

"It's very reassuring to know that even when Zoe and I leave, we trust the girls enough to put their all in whatever they do. They're a group of high-achievers and hard workers so I know in the future they'll keep making waves, regardless of where they end up," she said.

