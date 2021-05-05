League of Legends anime 'Arcane' finally gets a premiere schedule

AFTER a year of silence, Riot Games and Netflix have release news details for Riot Game’s first foray into anime, Arcane.

Unfortunately, Netflix did not give an exact release date. However, they did promise that Arcane will have a Fall 2021 premiere on the streaming platform worldwide.

The series is created by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

“League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane. The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats,” said Dominique Bazay, Director of Original Animation for Netflix.

Arcane is set in Riot’s League of Legend universe, particularly in the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun. Based on the teaser trailer, the series will feature one of the game’s most iconic Champions, Jinx, who’s actually from the said cities.

Continue reading below ↓

Here a look at the announcement trailer:

Arcane was first announced back in October 2019 as part of Riot’s 10th year anniversary. It was initially set for a 2020 release but the COVID-19 pandemic halted production on the series.

“Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends," said Shauna Spenley, Global President of Entertainment at Riot Games, in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

She added, "Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

Between this and Dota: Dragon's Blood, looks like 2021 is shaping up to be a great year for esports-anime crossovers.