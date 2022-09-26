Lazada launches video series focusing on everyday lives of UAAP athletes

ECOMMERCE platform Lazada is adding spice to the upcoming UAAP Season 85 as it parners with the league in its A Day in The Life Of video series.

The video feature, which will focus on the daily routines and activities of collegiate athletes, will be shown on via Lazada's in-app livestream channel LazLive during the men's basketball game coverage.

"Whether it’s through providing a wwde assortment that adds value to their everyday lives, or through the convenience of a trusted service, Lazada has always focused on uplifting the overall customer experience," said Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera.

"As ecommerce continues to be tightly integrated in our community’s lives, we’re delighted to be leveraging our platform’s reach to bring this exciting event that fosters the spirit of sportsmanship among our Filipino youth to sports fans all over the country."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

First time for Lazada to team up with the collegiate sports league broadcast

Cignal TV vice president for channel sales Eric Centeno added, "The UAAP is an event that students, alumni, and fans continue to look forward to year after year. And for Season 85, the UAAP Varsity Chanel and One Sports are pleased to 'Rise as One' with our broadcast partner, Lazada, to further uplift the UAAP experience and drive more connections amongst our community."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

This is the first time that the broadcast of a collegiate league will be beefed up by the ecommerce platform as it looks to create synergy between the young audience of the three brands: Lazada, the UAAP, and Cignal TV.

It's a bold step for Lazada, initially focused on online shopping, to now livestream sports content.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.