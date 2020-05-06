These 'law is law' memes sum up the irony of the ABS-CBN shutdown

On Tuesday, ABS-CBN officially signed off following a cease-and-desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

The embattled network's 25-year license wasn't renewed, which left more than 11,000 employees jobless during these difficult times. Celebrities and supporters took to social media to express their collective frustration.

Earlier today, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque clarified, “Ang isyu ng ABS-CBN franchise ay nasa primary and exclusive jurisdiction ng Kongreso. Kahit gusto po na makapagbigay ng prangkisa ng Presidente sa ABS-CBN, wala siyang ganiyang kapangyarihan.”

As of writing, hashtags like "No To ABS-CBN Shutdown," "Defend Press Freedom," and "ABS-CBN Signing Off" are still trending on Twitter.

In support of the TV network, netizens have also been sharing memes about the arguments of those favoring the shutdown. In particular, they're taking potshots at those who say that what happened to ABS-CBN is simply a case of "law is law" or "dura lex, sed lex (it is harsh, but it is the law)."

