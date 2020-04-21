LeBron haters crawl out of woodwork upon 'The Last Dance' release

The premiere of The Last Dance has brought out the most avid Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls fans.

These include NBA stars and retired players who still look up to His Airness:

Continue reading below ↓

At the same time, the 10-part sports documentary's first two episodes has given the most vicious critics — warranted and unwarranted — of MJ's closest rival, LeBron James, an excuse to resurface on Twitter:

From one-sided lists to sweeping statements

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

It won't be complete without mocking LeBron stans

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Of course, the entire thing was truly orgasmic for LeBron's biggest hater: TV personality Skip Bayless, who bombarded everyone's feed with his usual divisive hot takes and a smattering of corny posts.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Good thing NBA players, who actually got to experience the greatness of Jordan and James, dismissed the GOAT debates.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Episodes 3 and 4 of The Last Dance arrives next Monday, April 27 on Netflix.