Lapu-Lapu mayor blasts Ez Mil over Lapu-Lapu lyrics

THE FALLOUT over Ez Mil’s lyrics continues.

This time, the city mayor of Lapu-Lapu — the city named after the country’s national hero — took aim at the rapper for the error in his viral song “Panalo (Trap Carinosa).”

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan excoriated Ez Mil for getting the facts wrong about Lapu-Lapu. Ez Mil’s lyrics went, “Nanalo ako nung mula pa na / pinugutan si Lapu sa Mactan.” In a message posted on his Facebook page today, Chan said that the lyrics disrespected the “sons and daughters of Lapu-Lapu.’



Chan stressed that in April of this year, the country will be celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan, where Lapu-Lapu and his men defeated Ferdinand Magellan and a Spanish force.

“Kung wala giila ni Ez Mil nga bayani si Datu Lapu-Lapu dili nalang unta siya maghimo og kanta nga makamugna og kalagot ug kasuko sa matag Oponganon,” said the mayor. (“Kung hindi kinilala ni Ez Mil na bayani si Lapu-Lapu, sana hindi na lang siya gumawa ng kanta na ikakagalit ng tao.”)

Ez Mil has previously already apologized for the lyrics. “I'm sorry to anybody who was offended with the fact that me being putting inaccurate sources in our history as Filipinos,” he said in an interview with musician Hbom Segovia.

Chan is recommending that the city council pass a resolution condemning the lyrics and call on Ez Mil to issue a public apology, as well as to change the lyrics.

“[M]angayo usab ta og public apology gikan ni Ez Mil alang sa mga Oponganon, ug atong awhagon nga usbon ang sayop nga paghulagway sa atong bayani,” said Chan. (“We will also ask a public apology from Ez Mil for the Oponganon, and we will urge him to rectify the mistakes in portraying our national hero.”)

As of writing, Ez Mil’s live rendition of “Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)” on Wish Bus USA has amassed over 25 million views on YouTube.