You can own Lamar Odom's NBA championship rings for a cool $100K

The 2009 and 2010 NBA championship rings of former NBA player Lamar Odom with the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly put up for auction.

The Sports Memorabilia & Rare Sports Cards arm of Heritage Auctions recently announced that the 2011 Sixth Man of the Year's personal memento is going to be part of its Platinum Night event.

"His doomed romance with one of the Kardashian sisters, and the tabloid maelstrom that surrounded his personal struggles, made Lamar Odom a household name nationwide," part of his brutally honest description on the website read, "but this fourth overall selection in the 1999 NBA Draft had been on the radars of serious basketball fans since he was named Parade Magazine Player of the Year as a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas high school."

Each commemorative hardware by expert jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills features the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, the iconic Lakers logo, the team's regular season and playoff records, the number of franchise championships, Lamar's facial rendition, as well as a smattering of diamonds.



According to Heritage Auctions, "Both (rings) were pawned and never retrieved by the six-foot ten-inch forward at the depths of his downward spiral."

The two championship blings are estimated to fetch a combined USD 100,000, including its original display cases. Bidding is said to begin approximately on January 31, while auction dates are scheduled for February 22 and 23. Check out the official website for more information.

So, do you want to own a piece (or two) of NBA history?