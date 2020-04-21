Lady Gaga-led concert raises US$128 million for COVID-19 relief

LADY Gaga teamed up with other stars to gather funds for coronavirus relief on Saturday, raising US$127.9 million for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and other charities.

‘One World: Together At Home,’ hosted by Lady Gaga in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, featured performances and some words of encouragement from musicians and sports stars.

The event featured performances from Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, LL Cool J, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, among others.

The pre-event featured appearances from other entertainers, including One Championship fighters Demetrious Johnson, Aung La N Sang, Angela Lee, Christian Lee, Eddie Alvarez, Martin Nguyen, Stamp Fairtex, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Giorgio Petrosyan, Eduard Folayang, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Brandon Vera, Alain Ngalani, Rika Ishige, Miesha Tate, Vitor Belfort and John Wayne Parr.

One Championship is also donating 10 percent of net proceeds from online merchandise store one.shop to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, among others.

Also on sale are limited edition ‘We Are ONE’ T-shirts, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the same causes.