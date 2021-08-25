LA Tenorio opens food business as a way of reconnecting with fans

DEEP into his 15-year PBA career, Barangay Ginebra’s El Tinyente LA Tenorio is leading a team with a famously huge following. So he's also had to master the art of catering to the fans all throughout the years.

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic ruling out the possibilty of live games, the 37-year-old veterans takes the concept of catering to the fans to a literal level.

In July 2021, he opened a cloud kitchen called Gineral’s Classics, which is a food and beverage shop serving classic favorites.

“Food is something everyone can relate to. Families bond over food, whether watching games, movies, or just conversations. I personally enjoy eating different types of food,” he told SPIN Life.

The Ginebra star shared that providing a staple service amid the pandemic is one of the reasons he chose to venture in the food industry.

“The idea came about during the pandemic: How we can provide cheap and affordable food to people while in the comfort of their homes?” he said. “Especially to my fans who have supported me all these years. This is a way to connect with them!”

Gineral’s Classics, which takes its name from Tenorio's on-court moniker, is available on Grab Food 24/7, and delivers all over Metro Manila. It offers a wide variety of Asian and Filipino dishes, and serves rice meals like sisig, fried chicken, pork barbeque, liempo, and steak, as well as premium burgers, side dishes, and dessert.

Tenorio said that, aside from our abiding love for hoops, food is something that Filipinos should be proud of.

“Parang sa basketball, lahat united, ganon din sa food. Our culture is very family and group-oriented. I wanted dishes na ma-e-enjoy ng mga tao over bottles of beer or alcohol,” he continued.

Tenorio quipped, "But drink in moderation."

