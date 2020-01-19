When it rains, it pours as LA Tenorio wins 'grand slam' at MOA

SEEMS that the stars have aligned for LA Tenorio after completing a “grand slam” of sorts in a span of just two months –accomplishing three different goals all witnessed in the same venue, the Mall of Asia Arena.

The veteran playmaker steered Barangay Ginebra to its third PBA Governors’ Cup championship in four years after asserting their mastery of Meralco in series that lasted only five games, capped by a 105-93 blowout win in Game Five last Friday.

The Ginebra conquest came just a month after Tenorio became part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that cruised its way to the 30th Southeast Asian Games gold medal.

A month before that, Tenorio recalled coming out of the same MOA dugout with a familiar happy face when Letran bagged the NCAA season 95 men’s basketball title as a member of the coaching staff.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

When asked about his streak of luck, he could only owe the good fortune to where he said it is due –to his unyielding faith.

“Talagang grand slam nga ako dito sa MOA. First with Letran, tapos SEA Games, and then ngayon, itong championship namin sa Ginebra. Thankful lang talaga ako para dito, sa tingin ko, sobrang blessed ako sa lugar na ‘to,” he shared with SPIN LIFE.

Let’s see if Tenorio can continue to be blessed this year when Ginebra sets its sights on ending San Miguel’s reign as Philippine Cup champion – and eventually a PBA grand slam?