LA Tenorio to kababayans in Batangas: We dedicate this win to you

WORRIED about his countrymen in Batangas, Nasugbu native LA Tenorio, along with the rest of the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, has offered the team's Game 4 victory to the affected families, because that's the least they can do — for now.

“Sa lahat ng mga kababayan ko sa Batangas, mag-ingat tayo," said the 35-year-old guard, after beating the Meralco Bolts, 94-72, on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He told SPIN Life: "Rest assured na yung dasal namin dito sa Manila. I told the players na we dedicate this win, and hopefully, the championship on Friday for our kababayans in Batangas. Walang ikakasaya ang mga fans natin sa Batangas kundi yung championship. Hopefully makuha namin sa Friday to make them smile.”

PHOTO: Echo Antonio

When asked about the status of his family, he said that he keeps in touch with them, and that they're all okay.

"My 97-year-old grandfather is there and he is in good condition," he said. Some of his cousins, he revealed, are even volunteering at a local evacuation center.

Tenorio also gave a few safety reminders.

“Sundin natin ang sinasabi ng mga officials, and make sure na handa tayo sa lahat ng nangyayari. Make sure alam natin kung saan tayo pupunta pag may nangyari na sumabog ulit ang bulkan. Ingat lang po.”