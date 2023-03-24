Lady Spikers receive handwritten notes, paper flowers from Taft kids

LOVE is in the air in Taft Avenue as the De La Salle Lady Spikers took to social media to share "heartwarming" tokens of appreciation from their young fans.

Kids show La Salle Lady Spikers support

Within a few meters from the Enrique Razon Sports Complex where DLSU student-athletes train, kids from the nearby residential area at Fidel A. Reyes St. showed their love to the Taft wards after their big win over the NU Lady Bulldogs.

On Thursday, the players shared their appreciation for the kids' sweet gestures and revealed the team's regular encounters with them.

"Every morning, afternoon, and evening, these kids never stop saying 'hi' to us whenever they see us walking by their street, and now, they gave us handcrafted flowers. I appreciate these kids," said Jolina Dela Cruz on her Instagram story.

"So sweet knowing that kids really mean what they say. Sobrang nakakataba ng puso," she added. "We hope to continue to inspire these young dreamers."

Taft towers Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma also posted photos of the kids and their special gifts.

"Congrats po ate Fifi, we love you. Napasaya niyo po kaming mga fans niyo. Pinagdadasal po namin kayo para manalo. Take care po, stay safe din po. Good luck po sa mga laro niyo," said Taft kid Reca Butchoy in her letter to Sharma.

"Hi po ate Gagate. Good luck po sa laban niyo sa Sabado. Sana po di po kayo ma-injure. Pinagdadasal po namin kayo na sana manalo kayo sa Finals," another kid wrote to Gagate.

The Lady Spikers will look to keep the smiles on these children's faces when they open the second round with a rematch against NU on Saturday.