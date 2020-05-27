La Salle raises P4M in seven hours for homeless families

HOW can one raise P 4,000,000 that will feed 1,000 families from vulnerable communities for one month?

For La Salle it takes teamwork.

Last Saturday, all 17 campuses under the De La Salle Philippines, Inc. joined hands in producing and broadcasting a seven-hour fund-raising program Kada-Uno Lasalyano that was streamed live on Facebook.

"Friends, we need 4,000 Filipinos to donate one-thousand pesos each and we will be able to feed 1,000 homeless families for one month," said former De La Salle president Br. Armin Luistro, FSC.

By the end of the show, La Salle's mission was accomplished as a total of P 4,009,241.59 was raised.

Lasallians from all generations had a hand in helping raise funds while paying tribute to the frontliners that have sacrificed so much during the on-going coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For La Salle's sports teams, the Lady Spikers of past and present held an online meet-and-greet session.

Continue reading below ↓

Present were alumnae Michele Gumabao, Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo, Mika Reyes and Dawn Macandili and current members Tine Tiamzon, Aduke Ogunsanya, Jolina Dela Cruz, Michelle Cobb, Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz, Ali Borabo, Fifi Sharma, Justine Jazareno, Juls Coronel, and Matet Espina.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The vets made sure to give the young guns a piece of advice as their season saw an unexpected end after just one game.

Continue reading below ↓

"Very challenging talaga ito for us kasi very uncertain ang future. Let’s enjoy this moment muna and i-appreciate natin ang mga dumadating na blessings sa atin," said Reyes.

“Nasa inyo lahat ng answers, you just have to find it for yourselves," said Macandili.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Other former Lasallian athletes that took part in the program were three-time UAAP MVP Enchong Dee of the Green Tankers and ex-Lady Batter Ria Atayde.

Gary Valenciano, Barbie Almalbis, and brothers Jett and Rafi Pangan all took part in the event as well. Also giving performances from during the event were bands, music orgs, and dance groups from all DLSU campuses.