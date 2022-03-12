In new teleserye, Kylie Padilla challenges Django, Rubilen, Efren 'Bata' Reyes

ALL THAT’S missing is Carlo Biado.

In a sneak peek of a scene in upcoming GMA teleserye Bolera, the 29-year-old actress, who plays the role of a billiards genius, met up with the legends of the sport.

According to a report in 24 Oras, filming commenced in a scene where Padilla’s character Joni challenges Rubilen Amit, Django Bustamante, Johann Chua, and, of course, Efren “Bata” Reyes to the pool table.

“Hindi ako magpapatalo, ako ang bolera e!” said Padilla to GMA 7’s Nelson Canlas. “May galing din.”

She added: “Kinikilig rin ako na di ko maintindihan.”

Efren Bata Reyes hopes 'Bolera' will fuel sport's resurgence

Padilla also posted behind-the-scenes clips and selfies on her own Instagram, saying, “Sobrang saya ko para kay Joni. Salamat mga idol Efren, Rubilen, Django and Johann.”

Bata, whose feats paved the way for the surge of popularity of the sport, was excited for Bolera. “Sisikat na naman ang bilyar!” he predicted.

Rayver Cruz and Jak Roberto will also co-star in the series.

