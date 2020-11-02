Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow were Halloween couple goals

LOOKS like Kyle Kuzma went all out on Halloween this year.

The pandemic seemingly put a damper on the usual parade of NBA stars in costume. Not the Lakers forward, though. Enlisting the help of girlfriend Winnie Harlow, he came out with not one, but two costumes this year.

First, on October 31, he recreated a legendary magazine cover. Kuzma and Harlow posed as Harry Belafonte and Dorothy Dandridge as they appeared on the front of a 1955 edition of Tan magazine. The magazine (which was released to promote the pair’s movie Carmen Jones) had the provocative blurb: “Will Hollywood let Negroes make love?”

In his caption, Kuzma wrote, “Two of the most iconic Black entertainers in the 20th century that paved the way for generations to come.”

Then, just this morning, he showed off the skills of a high-powered makeup team as both he and Harlow dressed up as Frakenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein.

Other Halloween notables this year from the NBA front? Steph Curry’s Dracula-themed family, and the Sixers’ Mike Scott as Carmelo Anthony.

PHOTO: Mike Scott/Instagram



