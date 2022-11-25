News And Trends

Kurt Angle store in the Philippines? The Olympic gold medalist responds

by randolph b. leongson
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Kurt Angle/Instagram

DOES Kurt Angle have a sari-sari store in the Philippines?

Well, it's true. It's damn true. It's just that the Olympic gold medalist doesn't own it.

The WWE Hall of Famer had fun posting a photo on his Instagram account of a sari-sari store in the Philippines bearing his name.

    Kurt Angle reacts to viral pic

    "I didn’t realize I had a store. Of I actually did have a store, I’d be selling turkeys today. Happy thanksgiving everyone!!!!," wrote the five-time world champion.

    If it came as a surprise for Angle, this really isn't a shock for us Pinoys who are used to playful pun-filled names for business establishments.

    We're just curious if that store is selling milk.

    PHOTO: Kurt Angle/Instagram

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
