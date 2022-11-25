Kurt Angle store in the Philippines? The Olympic gold medalist responds

DOES Kurt Angle have a sari-sari store in the Philippines?
Well, it's true. It's damn true. It's just that the Olympic gold medalist doesn't own it.
The WWE Hall of Famer had fun posting a photo on his Instagram account of a sari-sari store in the Philippines bearing his name.
Kurt Angle reacts to viral pic
"I didn’t realize I had a store. Of I actually did have a store, I’d be selling turkeys today. Happy thanksgiving everyone!!!!," wrote the five-time world champion.
If it came as a surprise for Angle, this really isn't a shock for us Pinoys who are used to playful pun-filled names for business establishments.
We're just curious if that store is selling milk.