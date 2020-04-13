Want a sports poster of yourself? Order from KOTC — and help frontliners in the process

EVEN if neighborhood pick-up games are out of the question during ECQ, you can still keep yourself hyped for your big return to the court by getting customized, personalized art of yourself, courtesy of Kings of the Court PH.

The sports organizing events company, also known for their small-town courts enhancement projects, offers a personalized sports graphic design poster in exchange for a P700 donation.

Proceeds will go the Kings' very own #SeasonMVPs in this time of pandemic — health workers, frontliners, and their own employees.

"Graphic design has been one of our key components,“ Cholo Legisma, founder and president of KOTC, told SPIN Life. "We have a catalog they can choose from, and designs are compatible to the sport of their choosing. [These] are [all] originally designed, and executed to meet our [standards] of elegance and prestige."

KOTC have begun donating to businesses making personal protective equipment (PPE), such as LGR. Originally the official outfitter of TNT KaTropa, Meralco Bolts and NLEX Road Warriors, this company transitioned to the manufacture of PPEs during ECQ.

KOTC also gave financial assistance to La Salle Greenhills’s Safe Shelter program, and alcohol and facemasks to a local barangay in Makati.

Legisma added: “We are hoping to donate further through this. Proceeds shall be for the donation of PPE’s and food supply to our frontliners through various organizations, and financial assistance to KOTC employees in need during this trying times.”

Legisma also said that the artworks are made by their resident artists in the company, but if ever demands gets high, they can tap partner freelancers who are also in need of additional income this lockdown.