WATCH: This giant parol in Koronadal is made of 100,000 recycled bottles

IN A year that tested everyone, it’s sometimes surprising to think that we’ve all made it to Christmas.

To remind everyone to get into the holiday spirit, the city government of Koronadal commissioned a giant parol made of 100,000 recycled bottles. Yup, you read that right: 100,000.

The giant lantern sits in front of the city hall of the South Cotabato capital.

Watch this Summit Original video about it here:

“Hindi dahil may pandemic na sinasabi, ang lahat ay hihinto na,” said city mayor Eliordo Ugena. “And to me, yung giant star ay malaking hamon para yung mga tao dito magkaroon ng economic activity.”

Members of the Blaan indigenous people were tasked to cut up the recycled bottles at the rate of P1.50 per piece.

The 27 barangays under the city jurisdiction were assigned a viewing schedule so that visitors could still maintain social distancing and health protocols.

Drone footage provided by the LGU showed a fireworks display accompanying the lit lantern.

Ugena is proud of what his city has accomplished.

“We are a small city with a big dream,” he said. “I always believe [that] this city is not an ordinary city.”

