Korean volleyball player Kim In Hyuk, often bashed for his looks, found dead at home

(PEP.ph) Kim In Hyuk, a pro volleyball player in South Korea, made headlines on February 4, 2022, when the athlete was found dead in his home.

According to a report by allkpop.com, the left-wing spiker for the Daejeon Samsung Fire Bluefangs dealt with "malicious comments" about his appearance throughout most of his professional career.

In a post he wrote in August 2021, Kim In Hyuk called out his bashers on Instagram.

As published by allkpop.com, its English translation read: "All of these misunderstandings that I have ignored for the past 10 years. I thought that ignoring them would be the best, but now I am tired.

"None of you have ever seen me up close, and you know nothing about me, and yet you constantly bully me with your malicious comments. Please stop, I'm so tired of them.

"No, I do not wear makeup, I have never worn makeup, I do not like men, I have a girlfriend, and no, I have never acted in any AV content in my life.

"Again, no I did not put on mascara or any eye makeup. I put on toner and lotion, but if that's makeup, then sure, I put on makeup."

Kim In Hyuk faced harassment during game days, he revealed

In the same report, Kim In Hyuk said he would get bombarded by these harsh comments especially on game days.

His last Instagram post was two TikTok videos, the first of which shows him lip-syncing to a Japanese soundclip that roughly translates to "Good luck! You can do it!"

In the second clip, he lip-syncs to an English soundclip that responds to a voice saying, "Hi, you're so ugly." In return, he lip-syncs, saying, "Sorry, girl, I'm not a mirror."

As for the caption, allkpop.com translates the opening words as "Goodbye... Goodnight..." followed by the song lyrics to "Please" by Korean singer Lucia.

Kim in Hyuk was born in 1995. He began his professional volleyball career in 2017.

If you are or someone you know is experiencing depression or considering suicide, please contact Hopeline Philippines' 24/7 hotlines: 0917-558-4673 for Globe, 0918-873-4673 for Smart, 02-8804-4673 for PLDT, 2919 toll-free for Globe and TM.

You may also contact the Crisis Hotline of the National Center for Mental Health: 1553 for Luzon-wise landline toll-free; 0966-351-4518 / 0917-899-8727 / 0917-899-USAP for Globe and TM subscribers; 0908-639-2672 for Smart, Sun, and TNT subscribers.

This story originally appeared on PEP.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

