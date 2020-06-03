Kobe Paras joins calls for change after George Floyd death

IN a series of Instagram stories, University of the Philippines forward Kobe Paras voiced out his support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement in the United States.

He first reposted a story from Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz which saw a girl holding a sign which read: "Filipinos 4 Black Power."

Clarkson, together with JR Smith, joined in the Los Angeles protests on Sunday.

Paras also reposted Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James which wrote: "If YOU ain't wit US, WE ain't wit Y'ALL!" and responded, "My skin color is white but I am Filipino. This still makes me privileged. I will stand for what is right and be there for my brothers and sisters."

Rallies across the United States have rolled out in the past days condemning the actions of the Minneapolis police, specifically of officer Derek Michael Chauvin who kneeled on the neck of African-American George Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds and led to the latter's death. Chauvin has since been arrested, although protests continue across the US.

PHOTO: Kobe Paras Instagram

"Fighting fot your rights is NOT a crime!," Paras added. "If you have a voice/platform and you're silent during this time, you're one of those privileged people that are ignorant and selfish. For all those so-called 'influencers,' we don't need your selfies or throwback pics. We don't need any of that right now! Use your damn voice and stand up for what is right!"

"Most of y'all are just posting just for likes and acknowledgment. It's disgusting. To all the people I follow and not standing up, I see your true colors now smh."

