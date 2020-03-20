News And Trends

WATCH: Here's Kobe hitting clutch shots to quench your NBA thirst

by John Paulo Aguilera
3 hours ago
PHOTO: NBA

Pretty sure 90 percent of your Facebook or Twitter news feed is about the global coronavirus pandemic.

The massive COVID-19 outbreak has brought the sports spectrum to a standstill. In basketball, the NBA and PBA have been suspended their respective seasons — all the more reason why hoops junkies could use a reassuring mixtape of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's greatest clutch shots.

From his historic 58th point in his final NBA game against the Utah Jazz to that ridiculous game-winner versus the Phoenix Suns, relive the Los Angeles Laker's most iconic moments in this nostalgic compilation by SportsCenter.

Watch:

We miss you, Mamba.

