Kobe Bryant's championship ring gift to mother fetches $206K at online auction

The 14-karat gold NBA championship ring that Kobe Bryant gave his mother as a gift has recently been put under the auction block.

The piece of Kobe memorabilia — the same exact ring that the Los Angeles Lakers received after they won the 2000 title, only "issued in a smaller size to fit Pam Bryant" — reportedly sold for $206,080 on Goldin Auctions. That's about P10.4 million.

Part of its official description read, "Obviously proud of winning his first NBA Championship a mere three years out of high school, Kobe Bryant magnanimously ordered an additional ring to present to his mother, Pam Bryant."

The auction house, however, clarified: "This is not an executive version of the championship ring[.]"

According to TMZ Sports, the late basketball legend bought his parents identical rings when the Lakers raised the first banner of their 2000-02 three-peat. Pam tried to sell hers, but Kobe sued (because Kobe). The five-time champion eventually acquiesced, with the initial sale fetching $280,000 in 2013. Following his untimely death in January, prices of Kobe memorabilia were expected to skyrocket.

The ring boasts a total of 40 diamonds (including five larger ones), not to mention special details about the Black Mamba and his team's historic season. Among the highlights are the Lakers' regular season (67-15) and postseason (15-8) records, as well as the words "BLING BLING" and "WORLD CHAMPIONS."

Earlier this year, the 2009 and 2010 NBA championship rings of Kobe's teammate Lamar Odom hit the auction block for approximately $100K. A month ago, Bryant's rookie jersey and adidas sneakers were also up for grabs.

