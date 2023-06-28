Klay Thompson to visit Philippine for Anta 4 on 4 finals

GOLDEN State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson will grace Anta Philippines' "Shock The Game" 4-on-4 basketball tournament finals on Aug. 31 at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

Klay Thompson to visit Manila on August

In the event's biggest edition to date, last year's 64-team field will be doubled to 128 teams from across the country which will compete in an eight-day showcase.

“It will be bigger and better. Bigger kasi may nationals na tayo. Better because teams have been preparing, unlike last year when we introduced the concept nanibago sila lahat,” said coach Gabby Severino, commissioner of Anta PH Shock The Game.

“Shock The Game 2023 will be a bigger tournament in terms of geographic reach, number of teams, players, and a grand finals match showcase,” said JP Paglinawan, Anta PH general manager.

The elimination legs for Shock The Game 2023 will take place in the following venues:

“Expect to have an Anta store near you as we open in all the major regions of the Philippines from Tuguegarao to Davao. There will also be a couple of surprise announcements in the next few months. This is an exciting time to be an Anta consumer," he said.