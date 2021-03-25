'Paano nanalo?' Kiko Matos loses his cool after boxing match with FlipTop rapper

ACTOR Kiko Matos is at it again, wading into controversy after his boxing match against FlipTop rapper Damsa on Wednesday.

The grizzled fighter did not take too kindly to his loss. Matos vented his ire on host Makagago and took him down before being restrained by the bouncers.

"Paano nanalo si Damsa?" Matos lamented.

Damsa responded, "Mas marami lang siyang suntok pero mas marami siyang bagsak."

It was a fight six months in the making, with the two initially deciding to go at it in the cage under the URCC banner, before eventually settling for the boxing bout.

Matos is no stranger to notorious scuffles.

He first stepped into the world of MMA against fellow actor Baron Geisler, with the two figuring in a draw in their exhibition match backin June 2016.

Matos did win his professional debut, submitting equally controversial Billy Jack Sanchez with a first round rear naked choke at URCC 30 on August 2017.

Netizens, however, couldn't help but question the legitimacy of the post-fight fracas. A few pointed to his history with Geisler, as well as Matos' eventual admission of the feud as staged, calling it a "social experiment."

If you ask us, chances are this incident doesn't fall too far from that tree.