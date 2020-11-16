In Kiefer vs Alyssa cook-off, Iloilo-born guard proves he can make better adobong Ilonggo

KIEFER Ravena was born in Iloilo, so when it came to an adobong Ilonggo cook-off between sweethearts Kiefer and Alyssa Valdez, it should be no surprise that Kiefer’s version won out.

In a vlog released last weekend but filmed before Kiefer had to pack his bags for NLEX’s expedition inside the PBA bubble, the Road Warriors guard and the volleyball superstar locked horns in a friendly cooking match to see who could make the better ulam.

The judges in the blind taste test? La Familia Ravena themselves, from patriarch and PBA legend Bong all the way to their faithful helper Yaya Nors. Even Thirdy was on hand to stand in as a judge, still not Japan-bound when the vlog was filmed.

In adobong Ilonggo, atsuete oil is added to a standard adobo recipe to give a bright hue and a more robust taste.

Cooking became one of the sporty couples' main hobbies during the long pandemic lockdown.

Continue reading below ↓

“Nitong quarantine, nagluluto kami together pero ano lang…” said Ravena as they commenced the showdown.

“...Pang merienda!” finished Valdez.

MORE ON COUPLES AND FAMILIES MORE ON COUPLES AND FAMILIES

The Creamline standout also revealed that for their quarantine anniversary dinner, Kiefer even whipped up a full course meal. “Di namin na-post o nalagay sa social media kung ano yung niluto ni Kief pero masarap naman po,” she told viewers.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kiefer’s cooking skills paid off. When it came time to tally the votes, the discerning palates of the Ravena household chose Kiefer’s dish, 5-2.

Teasing Alyssa that her adobo looked more like menudo, Kiefer administered the painful penalty for losing: three flicks to the ear, one for every point difference in their scores.

As they counted the votes, the sporty pair also reminded viewers to register to vote.

“Now is the best time to really express our voice, express the things we want since tayo na nga yung future ng bansa,” said Kiefer.

Continue reading below ↓

Ravena only returned from the bubble last Friday as the Road Warriors were eliminated from the PBA All-Filipino Conference. Despite placing ninth, the NLEX guard showed true grit in his final outing inside the PBA bubble, topscoring his squad with 23 points against Terrafirma Dyip.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.