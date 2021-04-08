Kiefer Ravena returns to old No. 15 jersey for next PBA season

KIEFER Ravena is reverting to his previous jersey No. 15 for the 2021 PBA season, according to the NLEX Road Warriors.

Ravena wore No. 24 last year for NLEX during the PBA bubble to honor the late NBA great Kobe Bryant, one of his favorite players, but now returns to the jersey number that he was identified with at Ateneo.

“I just want to go back to where it all started, something you feel comfortable having,” said Ravena, who averaged a team-best 19.36 points and 4.64 assists last year for NLEX in the PBA bubble season.

The 27-year-old Ravena is set to enter his fourth season with the Road Warriors, who failed to make it to the playoffs after a horrible start to their bubble campaign.

Ravena and the rest of the Road Warriors are looking to improve in the coming season after obtaining Calvin Oftana from the draft and Don Trollano as part of a trade where NLEX’s No. 4 pick went to sister team NLEX.