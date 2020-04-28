For 4th anniversary, Kiefer Ravena and Alyssa Valdez can only show affection online

IT’S a milestone for the ‘Phenoms’ of Philippine basketball and volleyball celebrating their fourth year of being together. But due to the lockdown, volleyball standout Alyssa Valdez and Gilas Pilipinas captain Kiefer Ravena could only air their appreciation for each other online, posting throwback photos together on Tuesday.

“Ride or die. Haters gon say its fake but Fourever is real. I love you fr fr,” the NLEX Road Warriors star posted on his Instagram account, greeting his girlfriend for their anniversary.

Alyssa quickly answered back with a post that said: “and you’re my 4-leaf clover.”

The Ateneo de Manila University graduates, alongside keeping themselves fit and in shape this quarantine period, also support their own personal advocacies that extend help to the most affected people during this pandemic.

Valdez, together with her fellow volleyball athletes, created a fundraiser raffle draw under Volleyball Community Gives Back, which donates PPEs to the frontliners.

Ravena, on the other hand, donated packed meals to the street frontliners in Cainta, Rizal, where they live.