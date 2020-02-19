A Ravena family dream come true: Kiefer and Thirdy, together in Gilas

WITH Thirdy Ravena making it to the Gilas' final 12 roster that will suit up for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, he’s finally reunited with brother Kiefer, who’s been named the captain of the national team.

It is the very first time that the siblings will represent the country together wearing Gilas blue. The younger Ravena revealed that it’s a dream come true for their family, fulfilling the long-time ambition of their mother, Mozzy.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“Actually it came from my mom nga eh, ‘yung dream niya talaga na makita niya kami sa national team na magkasama," said Thirdy to SPIN Life. "Lalo na ‘nung naalala ko na sinabi niya before na napapanood niya maglaro si Marc and Pau Gasol noon sa Spain [in 2006-2012 for the Spanish national team]. Naalala ko sabi niya, ‘What a dream na pag magkasama kayo sa national team ‘no?’ Tapos ngayon, magkasama na kami.”

The Ravena siblings last played under the same team four years ago, under the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP season 77. It is Thirdy’s second time to represent the Philippines after having played the World Cup last year. At the time, Kiefer was still under his 18-month FIBA ban.

Although thrilled to be back at the same court and playing on the same side, Thirdy explained that it was only the beginning of their new journey as siblings and as members of the national team.

“It doesn’t end there. We still have to do our job. It’s an honor and it’s a big responsibility at the same time, kasi it’s the whole national [team] we’re talking [about]. It only begins here,” said the three-time UAAP Finals MVP.

He added: “We’re both in one team, we have to enjoy this and help each other out, make the most out of it since we never know when it will happen again. It’s more of cherishing the moment.”

The 22-year-old guard also shared that he sees Kiefer as more than just an older brother, but also a coach — and even like a second father.

“Malaking responsibility talaga kasi ‘yung kapatid ko para na rin siyang coach, para na rin siyang tatay ko eh. Kahit nasa court, tinuturuan niya pa rin ako. We still have a lot to work on individually, as a team, and as siblings,” Thirdy said.