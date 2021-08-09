Megaworld’s Kevin Tan: Hidilyn’s condo will have dedicated gym spot just for her

AT THE turnover of Hidilyn Diaz’s new P14 million condominium unit to the Olympian, no less than Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin Tan was there to give her the grand tour.

Tan isn’t just one of the real estate firm’s top executives. He is also the son of Megaworld founder Andrew Tan.

In a Facebook post that he has now made public, Tan reflected on their little meeting.

“Having spent some time with her this morning, I am totally blown away by her humility and her dedication to the sport,” said the eldest son of the property magnate. “It was indeed a very challenging road to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games. But she marched on with so much commitment and perseverance and brought home our first Gold medal.”

Elsewhere on his post, Tan revealed what else awaited Diaz in her new address in One Eastwood Avenue.

Inside condo unit of Hidilyn Diaz

He said that the property will reserve a “special spot” for her in the gym for her own training.

Tan also briefly mentioned the sketch painting of Hidilyn Diaz, which he also presented to the thirty-year-old gold medalist. The painting, he said, was done by John Ken Gomez, a 21-year-old student from the Far Eastern University.

According to an official statement from Megaworld, the painting depicts “two images of Diaz’s historic and emotional moment at the Tokyo Olympics, and a special message from Megaworld that says, ‘Thank you for lifting our country up high.’”

The painting, the statement continued, will be hung up in her living room.

