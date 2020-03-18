Kevin Durant's coronavirus diagnosis reveals sad truth about pandemic

Kevin Durant, along with three of his Brooklyn Nets teammates, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic broke the news earlier today, adding that the former NBA Most Valuable Player and two-time champion is asymptomatic and "feeling fine."

Check out the rest of Charania's report:

Before Durant, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, as well as Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons were among those players confirmed to have been hit by COVID-19. The league has already suspended the 2019-20 season following Gobert's diagnosis a few days ago.

The superstar forward last saw action in an actual NBA game was during Game 5 of the 2019 Finals, when he tore his Achilles as a member of the Golden State Warriors. While he has yet to suit up for the Nets this season due to rehab, Durant has been celebrating with the team on the bench and was even seen draining three-pointers in a workout video that surfaced last month:

His coronavirus case should drive home New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's point home that "Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."

Of course, somebody had to make a joke out of the situation. These memes are just messed up:

