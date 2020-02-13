LeBron's 'I Promise' students granted free tuition at Kent State University

What seemed like a typical college tour turned out to be a day to remember for the oldest I Promise Network class of the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF).

Kent State University surprised LeBron's students, who reportedly go to the public research institution for "summer enrichment college prep programs," with guaranteed free tuition for four years, plus a year of free room and meal plan.

Speaking to reporters after their win over the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron opened up about the mutual relationship between LJFF and Kent State. He told ESPN's Dave McMenamin, "To be able to give free tuition to my inaugural kids at my (I Promise School) — it's crazy,"

In a report by Fox 8 News, the qualified I Promise students (193 in the first class) are currently juniors, and can avail the Kent State package in the 2021-2022 academic year.

Aside from successul college admission, candidates also have to "fill out required financial aid forms and complete a requisite number of community service hours each semester" to be eligible for the free tuition. Maintaining the scholarship grant requires good academic standing, annual credit hours, and hours of volunteer work, according to the university.

LeBron added, "I just know that so many kids in my community just don't have many options. So for me to be in a position where I could give these kids an option to decide what they want for their future, it's probably the best thing I've ever done."