Kenny Smith recreates iconic Kobe Bryant moments with photography tribute

And the tributes keep pouring in for the late Kobe Bryant, as they await the public memorial for the basketball legend and his daughter Gigi on February 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Former NBA player and Inside the NBA host Kenny Smith is the latest one to pay tribute — painting a picture of Kobe's life and times, as well as the Mamba Mentality through the lens of a camera.

This isn't the first time he tried to imitate Bryant:

Kenny collaborated with Hollywood celebrities like Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg to recreate the images that defined the five-time NBA champion.

He explained, "I need to take those photos and try to recreate them because I wanted to show the Mamba Mentality within. And I want to match these iconic pictures with great, iconic people."

Ice Cube

"I felt @icecube represented the voice with attitude of the mentality."

Common

"He always is a forward thinker and that's what this represented to me."

Chadwick Boseman

"(He) embodies the superhero in the Mamba Mentality."

Amanda Seales

"I love her ability to be inclusive and abrasive in one sentence!"

O'Shea Jackson, Jr.

"I feel (he) is the young bull of Hollywood hence Mamba Mentality."

O'Shea Jackson, Jr. with Ice Cube

"Mamba mentality — no one does it alone and someone always there to school you on game!"

Snoop Dogg

"The optimum of cool/swag/confidence."

Kenny with daughters Kayla, Monique, and London

"Shout-out to all the soccer moms and dads who put in the extra focus and work, which I strive to do.

Watch the behind-the-scenes of the emotional shoot: