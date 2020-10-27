Kazakhstan rebrands itself as ‘Very Nice!’ after Borat sequel

IF YOU can’t beat them, join them. Or in this case, steal their trademark catchphrase.

When the first Borat movie was released in 2006, the government of Kazakhstan complained loudly about the film’s wildly inaccurate (to say the least) portrayal of the country. It banned the movie, and released full-page newspaper ads that aimed to correct the film’s satirical portrayal.

Now, fourteen years later, the reaction is a little less uptight.

In fact, Kazakhstan is now even embracing Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, as the sequel is officially called. A series of short tourism ads released just yesterday in the Kazahstan Travel’s YouTube channel showed that they’re embracing Borat’s most famous catchphrase, “Very nice!”

Dennis Keen, a frequent US visitor to the country and who is married to a Kazakh, is credited with the idea, according to the New York Times.

Why the change of heart? “It’s a newer generation,” Keen, who also manages a tourism company, said to the Times. “They’ve got Twitter, they’ve got Instagram, they’ve got Reddit, they know English. They know memes. They get it.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is now showing exclusively on Amazon Prime. Here’s the trailer, if you haven’t seen it yet:

