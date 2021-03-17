Cavite bans tourists from Kaybiang Tunnel area due to traffic, littering

TOURISTS will no longer be allowed at Kaybiang Tunnel starting on Friday, Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla announced on his Facebook page.

Remulla said the provincial government decided to bar tourists in the area due to the country's growing number of COVID-19 cases that are now reaching 6,000 per day.

The Cavite governor also said heavy traffic has become a constant in the tunnel that is an alternate route to Nasugbu and Tagaytay area. Garbage has also become a perennial problem in the tunnel due to the number of cyclists, motorcycle riders, and visitors in the area.

“Marami ang nag-report sa aking tanggapan na ang Kaybiang Tunnel sa Mt. Pico de Loro ay nagiging sanhi ng traffic, basura, at umabot pa sa mga lokal na turista ang sila silang nagba-bardagulan doon. Buong magdamag ay libo-libong bisikleta, motorsiklo, at sasakyan ang nakaparada, kumakain, nagliliwaliw at lahat ay tumitigil para mag-selfie o mag-picture-taking doon. Ang resulta? Nonstop traffic at bottleneck mula entrance at exit ng tunnel,” Remulla said.

“Kaya simula sa Biyernes ay strictly ‘NO TOURISM ZONE’ na ang Kaybiang Tunnel,” he added.

Because of the decision, Remulla said parking, biking for leisure purposes, eating, doing selfies, loitering, and blowing of horns are not allowed at the Kaybiang Tunnel.

Remulla said implementation will be done through checkpoints in Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, and Ternate.

“Hindi ko naman kagustuhan ang basagan ng trip. Ngunit responsibilidad ko din na siguraduhin na maayos ang counterflow ng traffic at maintenance ng law and order sa ating mga lansangan,” said Remulla.