Katukayo Nestea congratulates Nesthy, will donate products to boxer’s hometown

INSTEAD OF directly giving a reward to the Filipina Olympian with the very similar name, iced tea brand Nestea has pledged to give Nestle products to Nesthy Petecio’s hometown of Santa Cruz, Davao Del Sur.

The brand made the announcement yesterday, a day before Petecio’s gold medal bout against Japan’s Sena Irie, where the scrappy boxer clinched a silver.

“Bottomless ang saya namin para kay Katukayo,” the brand said in a social media post. It also promised to donate goods to an NGO of her choice.

In the wake of her silver medal victory, Nestea once again posted in support of Petecio.

“Winner ka pa rin, ‘Tea!” it said in a caption.

Congratulations and incentives have started to pour in for the 23-year-old. Ovialand and Suntrust Properties have pledged units from their developments, joining Century Properties' earlier pledge of a house and lot. In terms of financial windfall, the boxer is expected to receive at least P17 million, both from private donors and as stipulated by law.

