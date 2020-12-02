Kathy Bersola accuses ex-boyfriend Bright Akhuetie of manipulative tendencies

"MANIPULATIVE."

That's how University of the Philippines alumna Kathy Bersola described her ex-boyfriend Fighting Maroon Bright Akhuetie, in an Instagram story thread she posted on Tuesday night.

She talked at length about her experiences during her one-year long relationship with the Nigerian import.

Bersola said that Akhuetie's "audacity" in posting about his engagement to another girl that spurred her to tell her story.

The 24-year-old volleyball player accused Akhuetie of infidelity issues and manipulation throughout their relationship.

She also mentioned how Akhuetie asked her favors even after their breakup, like asking her to do his school work. (Bersola holds a degree in Sports Science with summa cum laude honors.)

"While all this was going on, he was continually using and manipulating me," she said.

"People like him can't just keep getting away from doing sh*t like this. I'm posting this for awareness and to speak out for all his victims, and the victims as well of people like him... Doing this also for my peace of mind," Bersola wrote, ending her statement.

Akhuetie has not publicly responded to the accusations. We will update this story when he does.

