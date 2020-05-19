Kathryn Bernardo to donate raffle items to Volleyball Community Gives Back PH

AS the battle for COVID-19 continues for forntliners, giving assistance and aid also goes on for volunteers in Volleyball Community Gives Back PH, an athlete volunteer organization.

Alongside a fundraiser where they auctioned off items and memorabilia from fan fave players, the volunteer organization also expanded their reach by tapping famous cebels in showbiz to donate items to be raffled.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Among the donated pre-loved items are two pairs of actress Kathryn Bernardo’s sunglasses, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s Converse sneakers, and actor’s Dingdong Dantes’ motorcycle helmet.

Personal items from Derek Ramsay, Jennylyn Mercado, Rovilson Fernandez, Angelica Panganiban, Marco Gumabao, vlogger Mimiyuuuh, Elisse, Hashtag Luke, and Paulo Arvie are also part of the Celebrity Bundle.

Continue reading below ↓

Since the pandemic began, founders Alyssa Valdez, Charo Soriano, Amy Ahomiro, Gretchen Ho, Aby Marano, and Amanda Villanueva has already donated over two thousand PPEs distributed to hospitals all over the country.

This current effort is part ofthe ‘Raffles for Heroes’ campaign alone, which began with an auction of athletic and personal memorabilia like jerseys, shirts, shoes, caps, and other items.

"The list of personnel and officials that need assistance are increasing and we are preparing for the third wave of distribution already," said the group in a statement provided to SPIN Life.

Alongside raising funds for the production of PPEs, VCGBPh has also distributed relief goods and care packs to about 175 volleyball gameday personnel whose jobs were affected due to the suspension of games.