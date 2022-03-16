KAT congratulates Kyrie as great recognizes great

TWO 60-point performances, two awesome back-to-back nights of hoops.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who topscored for the Timberwolves with 60 points yesterday (Manila time), tweeted out a salute to Kyrie Irving, who likewise exploded with 60 points for the Nets just this morning.

“Jersey putting up numbers,” said the Minnesota big, adding a “shaking hands” emoji.

Both Towns and Irving put up the game of their lives. KAT shot 19 of 31 from the field, with seven of 11 from beyond the arc. Kyrie, meanwhile, went 20-for-31, scoring 41 massive points in the first half alone.

Fellow NBA stars react to Kyrie Irving 60 points

Irving’s amazing performance has rocketed him to the top of the Twitter trending charts. LeBron James, Trae Young, Rudy Gobert, and more chimed in.

