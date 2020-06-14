Abdul-Jabbar son out on bail after allegedly stabbing elderly neighbor

ADAM Abdul Jabbar, Kareem Abdul-Jabar’s son, was arrested and has posted bail after allegedly stabbing a 60-year-old neighbor in San Clemente, California.

Reports on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) said the 28-year-old Jabbar was arrested after the incident on Tuesday.

A Kareem Abdul-Jabbar representative confirmed the arrest, according to reports. The younger Abdul-Jabbar was booked for assault and posted $25,000 bail.

Ray Winsor sought treatment for multiple injuries at a hospital. A police spokesperson said the elderly man claimed to have been stabbed seven times.

Winsor claimed they got into an argument because Jabbar was not helping out the 83-year-old woman who lives with him.

“He doesn’t do anything for her and it just bums me out. She’s in a walker taking her trash cans down,” Winsor told California TV station KABC.

