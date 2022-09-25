Baler police orders surfer back to shore as Karding approaches

MONTHS AFTER Siargao faced the fury of Odette, another surf haven is girding for a storm’s approach.

As Karding gains strength, Baler, along with the southern part of Aurora, has been placed under Signal No. 4 during the 2 p.m., September 25 bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration. Also under Signal No. 4 is the northern portion of Metro Manila, central and southern Nueva Ecija, the northern portion of Quezon province, and the Calaguas Islands.

Signal number four indicates winds from 118 to 184 kilometers per hour, which pose significant threat to life and property.

In a video posted by the Baler police at 1 p.m., officials were shown signaling a surfer to head back to the shore.

“Sa Kabila ng inaasahang pagtama ng Bagyong #KardingPH sa lalawigan ng Aurora, [a]ng Kapulisan ng Baler ay mahigpit na ipinapatupad ang pagbabawal sa paliligo at pag-surfing sa Sabang Beach,” said the caption of the Baler Police Station PO.

Already under the highest tropical cyclone wind signal as of the 2 p.m. bulletin are Polillo Islands, the northernmost part of Quezon province, Dingalan in Aurora, the Dona Remedios Trinidad and Norzagaray areas of Bulacan, and the southeastern portion of General Tinio in Quezon City.

Signal number five denotes wind speeds of higher than 185 kilometers per hour, with extreme threat to life and property.

Karding is expected to make landfall in the Polillo Islands. Barangays in the island directly east of Infanta have already been evacuated, reported mayor Angelique E. Bosque to DZMM Teleradyo.

Sports games already suspended because of Karding

In expectation of the storm, the PBA, MPL-PH, NCAA, and Super League have also suspended their scheduled games for Sunday.

Monday classes have also been canceled in many areas in expectation of the storm's landfall on Sunday night.

