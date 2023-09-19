Kalei Mau begins new journey as a Harvard Business School student

FROM pro volleyball leagues to the Ivy League, Philippine national team ace Kalei Mau is off to new beginnings.

Kalei Mau begins journey as Harvard student

In an Instagram post, the Fil-American standout shared a photo of her at the esteemed Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachussets.

"Life update: I go to Harvard," Mau said.

The ever-so exuberant and quirky F2 Logistics spiker revealed the early challenge of having her "brain fried" in speaking "proper English" with her peers on orientation day.

PHOTO: Kalei Mau (@leimau_) | Instagram

"'Twas orientation day and my brain is already fried from speaking my best proper English to my peers," Mau shared.

With a new academic journey set to unfold, Mau has yet to reveal her volleyball plans moving forward.

The two-time Philippine Superliga champion and one-time MVP last played for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

Mau was also part of the 2019 national team that bagged the bronze medal at the Asean Grand Prix and remains eligible to represent the Philippines in future FIVB-sanctioned tilts.

