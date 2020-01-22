WATCH: Kai Sotto makes case for 'best big in the nation' with MVP highlights

It's one thing to find out that Kai Sotto got the Most Valuable Player award for The Skills Factory King Invitational in Atlanta. It's another to watch him actually dominate US competition on the hardwood.

The 7'2" 17-year-old literally towered above everyone else in the tournament with whopping averages of 27 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, and three assists per game for TSF National, en route to a three-game sweep and the championship.

Kai was balling so hard he caught the attention of YouTube channel Overtime NXT, which is affiliated with the eponymous sports network.

You can see how much he has improved from days as UAAP Juniors MVP:

"The big bro Kai Sotto was giving the BUSINESS this weekend," part of the video's description read. "The Filipino phenom was doing it all. From the tough buckets down low, the ELITE pump fakes, my guy was even showing off his three-point range."

Some netizens even compared him to Shaquille O'Neal (a bit of a reach, if you ask us). Still, you can't deny the fact that the Pinoy big man toyed with his defenders, which earned him the nicknames — at least for this batch of commenters — "Asia's Unicorn" and "Mr. Fundamentals Kaiju."